Top 100 Player Includes West Virginia in Top Six Schools
2025 guard Kelvin Odih has narrowed his recruitment down.
In this story:
Darian DeVries and the West Virginia Mountaineers may be overseas in Italy, but they're still making progress on the recruiting trail. Class of 2025 four-star guard Kelvin Odih (6'4", 190 lbs) of Providence, Rhode Island has cut his recruitment down to six schools: Colorado, Creighton, Louisville, Oklahoma State, Rutgers, and West Virginia.
In. 2022-23 Odih averaged 19.1 points, 11.4 rebounds and 3.2 blocks per game and was named MaxPreps Rhode Island High School Basketball Player of the Year. This past year he transferred to South Kent High School in South Kent, Connecticut, which is where he'll finish out his high school career.
MORE STORIES FROM WEST VIRGINIA ON SI
Dana Holgorsen Doesn't Regret Leaving West Virginia: 'I Had Reasons'
Who Will Be West Virginia's WR1 in 2024?
Published