Top 2021 Defensive End Intrigued by West Virginia Offer

Back in late October, West Virginia sent out an offer to class of 2021 defensive end Shambre Jackson of Orlando, Florida.

Jackson was elated to learn of the news and mentioned what intrigues him about West Virginia, "I was happy and excited. I talk to coach Scott every one in a while and I just really like the team and the coaching staff."

The Mountaineers joined a bevy of schools to have offered Jackson including Alabama, Auburn, Florida, Georgia, Louisville, Miami, Oklahoma, Pitt, Tennessee and several others. Jackson tells Mountaineer Maven that he is unsure of which schools he will take a visit to and is in the process of planning out those trips.

There is no decision date at this moment for Jackson.