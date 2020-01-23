MountaineerMaven
Top Stories
Basketball
WVU Womens Soccer
WVU Mens Soccer

Top 2021 Defensive End Intrigued by West Virginia Offer

Schuyler Callihan

Back in late October, West Virginia sent out an offer to class of 2021 defensive end Shambre Jackson of Orlando, Florida. 

Jackson was elated to learn of the news and mentioned what intrigues him about West Virginia, "I was happy and excited. I talk to coach Scott every one in a while and I just really like the team and the coaching staff."

The Mountaineers joined a bevy of schools to have offered Jackson including Alabama, Auburn, Florida, Georgia, Louisville, Miami, Oklahoma, Pitt, Tennessee and several others. Jackson tells Mountaineer Maven that he is unsure of which schools he will take a visit to and is in the process of planning out those trips. 

There is no decision date at this moment for Jackson.

Comments

Recruiting

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

West Virginia's National Title Odds Might Shock You

The Mountaineers are officially a national title contender

Schuyler Callihan

by

M-townJoe

The Return of the Macke

Freshman walk-on Spencer Macke makes ESPN following his three point shot

Anthony G. Halkias

by

Halk35

Game Thread: West Virginia, Texas

Discuss the West Virginia, Texas game with fellow Mountaineer fans

Christopher Hall

by

Anthony Gregory

Future Mountaineer Explodes For Huge Night

West Virginia commit Taj Thweatt had a monster game last night

John Pentol

In-State Guard Talks Visit to WVU, Relationship With Staff

Is an offer on the way for 2022 guard out of Poca?

Schuyler Callihan

by

Halk35

Osabuohien Showing that he is more than Just a Defender

Gabe Osabuohien isn't just a defensive force, he's now much more

Anthony G. Halkias

by

Halk35

West Virginia, Kansas State Game Thread

Join the discussion with fellow Mountaineer fans

Christopher Hall

by

QuinnBurkitt

Mountaineers Drop Third Straight in loss to Oklahoma State

Sluggish performance on both sides of the ball gives West Virginia their third straight loss

Quinn Burkitt

by

John Pentol

Adams' Breakout Season Gives Mountaineers a National Contender

West Virginia native holds undefeated record and national ranking

Daniel Woods

by

John Pentol

Matthews Finds Confidence in Dismantling of Texas

Emmitt Matthews appears to be coming out of his slump

Michael Gresko

by

Halk35