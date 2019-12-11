Top 2021 Defensive End Target Raves About West Virginia Visit

One of West Virginia's top defensive end targets in the 2021 recruiting class, Darryl Peterson (Akron, Ohio) visited Morgantown this past weekend and came away stunned.

"The visit was literally AMAZING! I loved every second of it," Peterson said. "What stood out to me most was coach Brown more than anything. He's a stand up guy who wants to win and is confident in the system they've put in and believes they're going to start winning! Also, the core values that he and his team live by really stood out."

He also mentioned that he has formed a really good rapport with two West Virginia assistants, "I absolutely love coach Seiler and coach Lesley. West Virginia is definitely up there near the top."

Peterson also holds offers from Akron, Alabama, Iowa State, Maryland, Pitt and Wisconsin.