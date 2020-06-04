MountaineerMaven
Top 2021 Linebacker Puts West Virginia in Top 11 Schools

Schuyler Callihan

Monday afternoon, class of 2021 linebacker Jabrill McNeill (6'4", 225-pounds) of Sanderson High School in Raleigh, North Carolina released his top eleven schools on Twitter.

West Virginia made the cut, joined by the likes of Washington, Oklahoma State, Oregon, Virginia Tech, South Carolina, Kentucky, Michigan State, Louisville, NC State, and Oklahoma.

McNeill's brother, Alim, is a defensive lineman at NC State and although he has high interest in the Wolfpack, he will be weighing all of his options before making a decision. West Virginia is one school that seems to really be sticking out to McNeill and it has a lot to do with the track record of the coaching staff. "They are some really good people and I like coach Brown a lot," said McNeill. "I use to watch what he did at Troy beating folks left and right and he has a great system."

There is no set decision date for McNeill at this time, but it does seem as if the Mountaineers are in the top half of his list. A visit will likely take place once the season is underway, should the NCAA allow visits. If visits remain forbidden due to the pandemic, it is almost a certainty that the staff will host McNeill on a virtual visit.

Do you think the Mountaineers will land Jabril McNeill? Let us know your thoughts in the comment section below!

