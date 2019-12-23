Top 2021 Offensive Targets and Interests

Quarterback

Christian Veilleux (MD)- The Canadian pipeline could become a thing for Neal Brown and this coaching staff. Veilleux, originally of Canada, now plays his football The Bullis School in Potomac, Maryland. Veilleux has been on campus a couple of times and is teammates with 2020 West Virginia signee David Vincent-Okoli.

Quote: “I like how they’re building things. I feel like they are on the right track and that this place can be an elite program in 2-3 years.”

Offers: Buffalo, Indiana, Kentucky, Michigan, Penn State, Pitt, South Carolina, Tennessee, Virginia Tech, West Virginia and others.

Runningback

Roman Hemby (MD) - After visiting West Virginia recently, Hemby came away extremely impressed with the coaching staff and said it “felt like home”. The Mountaineers are in desperate need of some running back help in the 2021 class.

Quote: “I love the facilities they are building and I was able to get a feel for how the coaches felt about me as a prospect.”

Offers: Charlotte, Southern Miss, Temple, West Virginia.

RB Eric McDaniels (VA) - Talk about a big, physical back, that's exactly what McDaniels is. He checks in at about 250 pounds and is a bully of a runner. He's a north and south type of runner and it's something West Virginia doesn't necessarily have. Leddie Brown can be labeled as a power back, but this is a power back on a whole other level.

Offers: Boston College, Duke, Florida, Indiana, Michigan, Michigan State, NC State, North Carolina, Pitt, South Carolina, Syracuse, Texas A & M, Virginia, Virginia Tech and several others.

Wide Receiver

Andrew Wilson-Lamp (OH) - A summer visitor that has an increasing interest in the Mountaineers. Massillon and the surrounding areas in Ohio have a ton of talent and will be important to grow relationships in that region.

Quote: West Virginia is the biggest standout to me right now. They've been a fan favorite of mine growing up and the coaches are cool guys."

Offers: Akron, Iowa State, Kent State, Toledo, Pitt, and West Virginia.

JJ Jones (SC) - Son of former Mountaineer Jon Jones has been producing at a high level at Myrtle Beach high school. The family connection could be a huge plus for West Virginia.

Quote: "It's so crazy that one day I could play on the same field as my father did and hopefully even exceed his legacy at WVU."

Offers: Louisville, North Carolina, Penn State, Southern Miss, Vanderbilt, Wake Forest, and West Virginia.

Leron Husbands (DC) - The 6'3" 210-pound receiver has a lot of tools that attract Power Five schools and it's easy to see why by watching his film. Husbands recently commented on Twitter that West Virginia has the best fan base in the country. We have not been able to get an update from him in recent weeks.

Offers: Boston College, Indiana, Maryland, Purdue, Temple, and West Virginia.

Tight End

Jordan Dingle (KY) - The Mountaineers could add one more tight end in the 2021 class along with the only commit in the class, Victor Wikstrom. Dingle is a potential target that Brown will pursue hard in efforts to bring more of that Kentucky talent to West Virginia.

Quote: "I was really excited about it," Dingle said about the West Virginia offer. "Coach Reagan came by my school and told my coach that I was being offered. I am looking to build a strong relationship with him and coach Trickett in the future."

Offers: Georgia Tech, Louisville, Kentucky, Ohio State, South Carolina, Toledo, Vanderbilt, Virginia Tech and West Virginia.

Offensive Line

Wyatt Milum (WV) - Over the years, the Huntington area has produced some highly talented Division I offensive lineman and West Virginia has swung and missed on a lot of them. But that was the previous coaching staff and to be honest, they never got the bat off their shoulders, and if they did they took a half-hearted swing. Not this staff. Milum has been on campus a couple of times and is a priority for this coaching staff.

Quote: "It would mean so much to me to represent this state. For my family and friends to be able to watch every home game would be awesome.'

Offers: Alabama, Florida State, Georgia, Louisville, Kentucky, Michigan, Michigan State, NC State, Notre Dame, Ohio State, Oregon, Penn State, Virginia Tech and West Virginia.

OL Jager Burton (KY) - Regarded as one of the top prospects in the state of Kentucky, Burton may be a tough get for West Virginia, but with Brown having a presence in the state, I wouldn't completely count them out.

Offers: Alabama, Clemson, Duke, Florida State, Louisville, Kentucky, Missouri, Oklahoma, Ohio State, Oregon, Penn State, Purdue, Tennessee, Texas, and West Virginia.

OL Aaron Gunn (PA) - The cousin of former Mountaineer wrestling legends, Greg and Vertus Jones, has been on campus several times and loves everything about the program. He recently told Mountaineer Maven that West Virginia has moved to the top of his list.

Quote: "It was everything and more. I really got a great feel of what type of program they are trying to build," Gunn said about his visit.

Offers: Kentucky, Louisville, Michigan State, Western Michigan, and West Virginia.

OL David Wohlabaugh (OH) - One of West Virginia's top offensive line targets in the 2021 class is fresh off of a visit of Morgantown.

Quote: "I love the tradition they have there and everything I've heard about the program interests me."

Offers: Akron, Bowling Green, Kentucky, Kent State, Maryland, Pitt, Purdue, Toledo, and West Virginia.