Top 2021 Safety to Make Decision on Wednesday

Tuesday afternoon, class of 2021 safety Jordan Lovett of Radcliff, Kentucky announced on Twitter that he will be making his college decision tomorrow.

Of those that are in the running are: Kentucky, Louisville, Missouri, Cincinnati, Boston College, Georgia Tech, West Virginia.

When Lovett (6'2", 195-pounds) learned of the West Virginia offer, he was immediately ecstatic. "I was very excited when I got the offer. They are a great school and definitely on my radar. There is a good possibility of me playing in the Big 12," Lovett hinted to Mountaineer Maven back in December.

Despite West Virginia being the only Big 12 school remaining on his top list of schools, it appears that Kentucky leads the way in his recruitment. It's a tight gap as West Virginia has remained in close contact with Lovett throughout the last year or so.

Last year, Lovett not only led the state of Kentucky, but the entire country with 15 interceptions. Yes, fifteen. His film shows his ability to jump routes, high-point the ball and cover from sideline to sideline.

Adding a guy like Lovett would give the Mountaineers a bright future in the secondary.

Do you think West Virginia has a chance to land Jordan Lovett? Let us know in the comment section below!

