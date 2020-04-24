Top 2021 Wide Receiver Target Nearing Decision

West Virginia's 2021 recruiting class currently holds commitments from seven players and the staff is looking to add to that class with talented four-star receiver, Christian Leary (Orlando, FL).

A little over a month ago, Leary released his top six schools which included West Virginia, Alabama, Arizona State, Auburn, Florida, and Oklahoma.

Leary told Mountaineer Maven that the thing that stands out about West Virginia is the coaching staff's communication with him. "Coach Scott is a really good coach to talk to and it makes me eager to come up there as soon as possible.

Due to the coronavirus, there is no date set for a future visit, which could have a role in his decision. Leary announced on Friday afternoon that he would be making his commitment known on June 6th.

Should the Mountaineers land Leary, it would make for a lethal passing attack, linking him up with another playmaking receiver in Andrew Wilson-Lamp.

Do you think West Virginia has a chance to secure a commitment from Christian Leary? Let us know your thoughts and discuss in the comment section below!

