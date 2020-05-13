MountaineerMaven
Top 2022 Corner Earns West Virginia Offer, Shows Major Interest

Schuyler Callihan

Last week, class of 2022 cornerback Jaeden Gould of Bergen Catholic High School in Somerset, New Jersey received an offer from Travis Trickett of West Virginia.

"I was definitely excited because I've always liked the program growing up and definitely feel like they are moving in the right direction," Gould told Mountaineer Maven. "My interest came from watching Tavon Austin, plus like I said, they're moving in the right direction and have the right coaches to do it."

Gould is hoping to lock down a visit date to Morgantown in the near future, but doesn't have anything set at the moment. "Things are going well with coach Trickett. I'm looking forward to communicating with him more in the future."

Joining West Virginia on Gould's offer list is Arizona State, Boston College, Duke, Florida, Maryland, Michigan, Michigan State, Nebraska, Notre Dame, Ole Miss, Penn State, Pitt, Rutgers, Syracuse, Texas A&M, USC, Virginia, Virginia Tech, and several others.

When asked which schools currently stick out to him he replied, "Boston College, USC, Florida, Ole Miss, and Rutgers." However, he does appear to be pretty high on the Mountaineers although it is early in the game. "Most definitely. The Big 12 is a great place for defensive backs."

There is no decision date set, but Gould is hoping to have one made by next spring, he tells Mountaineer Maven.

