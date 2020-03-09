Top 2022 Receiver Has "Very High" Interest in West Virginia Following Visit

While all attention is focused on the West Virginia men's basketball team, and rightfully so - the football program held a big recruiting weekend that had several key recruits on campus. One of which is 2022 wide receiver Kaden Saunders out of Columbus, Ohio.

Saunders has had interest in the Mountaineer program for a while, but after another visit to Morgantown this past weekend, that interest received quite a boost.

"It was great," Saunders said of the visit. "I really like coach Parker and really like our relationship a lot, we bond more than any other coach. The basketball game was sweet and the atmosphere was amazing. I love the fans there."

Gerad Parker's relationship with Saunders dates back to his days at Penn State and that relationship has continued through the change of schools. "We've been in touch since I got the offer from Penn State. My relationship with him makes my interest in West Virginia very high. I know I can't make a decision based on a coach, but it is definitely a factor."

Another thing that has caught the attention of Saunders is head coach Neal Brown's vision for the program.

"I love what he's doing with the program. It's definitely going uphill and they will be a team to watch over the next couple years as he gets things rolling."

There is no timetable for a decision for Saunders, but he plans to start narrowing down his options possibly late this summer or early next school year. Saunders also tells Mountaineer Maven that he will come back on a visit to a game this fall and is trying to work out a date to attend a camp.

Saunders also holds offers from Indiana, Louisville, Michigan, Michigan State, Minnesota, Nebraska, Notre Dame, Penn State, Pitt, Purdue and a few others.

