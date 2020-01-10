Top 2022 Wide Receiver Grew Up a West Virginia Fan, Has High Interest in WVU

Last month, class of 2022 wide receiver Anthony Ivey (Lancaster, PA) took a visit to West Virginia and left blown away. "I was there about seven hours and I can honestly say, I enjoyed every second of it," Ivey said. "Full of laughter and great conversations with the coaches. They did an awesome job making me feel comfortable, my time there was great," he adds.

Ivey earned his offer from West Virginia back in April and the Mountaineers were the 2nd school to offer, but has since picked up other offers from Virginia Tech and Penn State. When asked where West Virginia sits in his interests he responded, "Definitely pretty high. WVU was my favorite school since I was a kid, way before all of this recruiting started, so it's pretty cool to actually see the school in person and have the opportunity to play there. Ivey noted that Tavon Austin had a big part in that and has followed the Mountaineers ever since.

The lead recruiter for Ivey is running backs coach and co-offensive coordinator Chad Scott, whom he has developed a good relationship with. "Him, my mom and I joke around every time we talk. He's a very nice guy and I think our relationship will become even closer over time."

Ivey does not have any intentions of making a decision soon, but is planning on making another trip back to Morgantown sometime soon.