Top RB Target Justin Williams Puts WVU 'At the Top' Following Official Visit
This weekend, West Virginia hosted four-star running back Justin Williams (Dallas, GA) for an official visit, which turned out to be pretty successful for the Mountaineer coaching staff.
"It was a great visit. I see myself in the offense, the coaching staff was awesome, and it's just a great family environment. Following the visit, I put them right at the top with Nebraska."
Williams told Mountaineer Maven that the hospitality from the coaching staff really made him feel welcome which is why he thinks of the program so highly.
"I have a great relationship with the coaches and they have made me a priority throughout my recruitment. I think WVU would be a great opportunity for me to excel and push myself. There's a lot of great talent in the Big 12."
Williams currently holds offers from Arkansas, Duke, Kansas, Kansas State, Louisville, Michigan State, Minnesota, NC State, Ole Miss, Pitt, Tennessee, USC, Vanderbilt, and several others.
At the moment, Williams does not have a top list of schools but it's pretty clear who is out in front for him. He will be taking a visit to Louisville next weekend and then will begin assessing which schools he holds the most interest in at the end of the month.
