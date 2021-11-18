BREAKING: Top Recruit Decommits from WVU

Moments ago, class of 2022 running back Justin Williams (6'0", 200 lbs) of Dallas, GA announced on Twitter that he is decommitting from West Virginia and is reopening his recruitment.

Williams was considered one of the top recruits in West Virginia's 2022 recruiting class. He initially chose West Virginia over offers from Arkansas, Duke, Kansas, Kansas State, Michigan State, Minnesota, NC State, Ole Miss, Pitt, Tennessee, USC, and Vanderbilt.

Williams recently took a visit to Tennessee and is being pursued hard by the Volunteer coaching staff.

