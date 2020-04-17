MountaineerMaven
Top Stories
Football
Basketball
Recruiting

TOP SCHOOL ALERT: WVU Makes the Cut for 2021 Offensive Lineman

Schuyler Callihan

More good recruiting news for Mountaineer fans comes early Friday evening as class of 2021 offensive lineman Terrance Enos Jr. released his top seven schools, one of which was West Virginia. 

The Mountaineers join Purdue, Pitt, LSU, Vanderbilt, Iowa State and Arkansas.

"I was excited because WVU runs a great, fast-paced offense and they throw up a lot of points,” Enos commented on being offered by West Virginia. Enos also tells Mountaineer Maven that he loves his relationship with the coaching staff and can't wait to develop that bond. "I would like to see the environment on gameday and the atmosphere of the campus during the season,” he added.

Enos took a visit to West Virginia and is looking to making another trip back to Morgantown once the virus clears up.

You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the top righthand corner of the page. Also, be sure to like us on Facebook & Twitter:

Facebook - @WVUonSI

Twitter - @SI_WVU and Schuyler Callihan at @Callihan_.

Comments

Recruiting

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

WATCH: West Virginia Signee Kedrian Johnson Highlights

The Mountaineers are getting an elite junior college shooter in Kedrian Johnson

Schuyler Callihan

by

M-townJoe

Tavon Austin & Stedman Bailey Named a Top Duo Since 2000

These guys were two of the best to ever do it

Schuyler Callihan

by

M-townJoe

If Huggins Could Bring Back One Mountaineer Legend, Who Should it Be?

The Mountaineers have a lone scholarship remaining for next season, we take a look at which West Virginia legend should be taken for a National Championship run.

Quinn Burkitt

by

M-townJoe

WATCH: WVU RB Commit Jaylen Anderson Highlights

An inside look at what the Mountaineers are getting in their most recent commit

Schuyler Callihan

by

CHUG1987

BREAKING: Ohio State Transfer Luther Muhammad Chooses Destination

A decision has been made

Schuyler Callihan

by

M-townJoe

Take the Mountaineer Maven Quarantine Quiz 1.0

See how much you know about the Mountaineers

Schuyler Callihan

by

M-townJoe

WATCH: Former Mountaineer Jedd Gyorko Shows Off Incredible Cornhole Skills

These throws are absolutely insane!

Schuyler Callihan

by

M-townJoe

Inside the Commit: RB Jaylen Anderson

An in-depth look at the Mountaineers new running back

Jonathan Martin

by

M-townJoe

BREAKING: West Virginia Still In The Picture For 2020 Seven-Footer

Josh Gray still considering the Mountaineers in his top five

Daniel Woods

by

M-townJoe

Amid Crisis, West Virginia and Neal Brown Using Culture to Win in Recruiting

Neal Brown leaning on vision, culture to help Mountaineers win in recruiting during quarantine

Zach Campbell

by

M-townJoe