TOP SCHOOL ALERT: WVU Makes the Cut for 2021 Offensive Lineman

More good recruiting news for Mountaineer fans comes early Friday evening as class of 2021 offensive lineman Terrance Enos Jr. released his top seven schools, one of which was West Virginia.

The Mountaineers join Purdue, Pitt, LSU, Vanderbilt, Iowa State and Arkansas.

"I was excited because WVU runs a great, fast-paced offense and they throw up a lot of points,” Enos commented on being offered by West Virginia. Enos also tells Mountaineer Maven that he loves his relationship with the coaching staff and can't wait to develop that bond. "I would like to see the environment on gameday and the atmosphere of the campus during the season,” he added.

Enos took a visit to West Virginia and is looking to making another trip back to Morgantown once the virus clears up.

