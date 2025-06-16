Top WVU QB Target Getting Close to a Decision With Final Visits Wrapping Up
One of West Virginia's top remaining targets in the 2026 recruiting class, quarterback Legend Bey (5'11", 175 lbs), is nearing a decision. Recently, he posted on his Instagram account that he will be revealing his college decision on June 28th, where he'll be picking between Duke, Ohio State, Tennessee, Texas A&M, and West Virginia.
Bey took an official visit earlier this month to Morgantown and is coming off of a trip to Tennessee this past weekend. Despite fellow 2026 QB Jyron Hughley already committed to the program, Bey told West Virginia On SI that it has zero impact on his interest in WVU.
"I trust Coach Rod's plan for me. I know I'm number one on their list, and I always compete!"
One thing to note, though, is that Tennessee and Texas A&M appear to be recruiting him as an athlete/wide receiver. The Mountaineers believe in his abilities as a quarterback and plan to keep him there, so what position he'll play should factor into his decision. His final official visit before his commitment will be to Texas A&M this upcoming weekend.
Last season at North Forney High School in Texas, Bey completed 81/162 (50%) pass attempts for 1,444 yards, 13 touchdowns, and eight interceptions while racking up 1,912 yards and 28 touchdowns on the ground, averaging 11.7 yards per carry.
