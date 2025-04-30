Transfer Defensive Lineman Zae Smith Pegs Visit to West Virginia
The Mountaineers have been in active in the transfer portal trying to fill any roster gaps they have before the start of the 2025 season. One of those gaps include finding depth on the interior defensive line. They will look to address that need with Houston Christian defensive lineman Zae Smith, who is set to visit West Virginia on May 4th and 5th.
The 6'1" 270-pound defensive lineman has spent his entire collegiate career at Houston Christian to this point. He was a class of 2021 recruit and saw game action in four games preserving his redshirt. He played an impressive 1,712 career snaps, peaking in 2022 with 712.
In the most recent 2024 season, he played in 12 games, totaling 533 snaps. He had 49 tackles and five sacks with a Pro Football Focus grade of 79.6 on the season. He added 14 quarterback hurries and one quarterback hit to his five sacks to give him a total of 20 quarterback pressures on the season. His career totals are 113 tackles, eight sacks, and 43 total quarterback pressures.
West Virginia currently returns Edward Vesterinen, Hammond Russell, Asani Redwood, Nate Gabriel, and Corey McIntyre on the interior defensive line. To this point, the Mountaineers have not made any additions through the transfer portal at this spot.
MORE STORIES FROM WEST VIRGINIA ON SI
Kade Strowd Gets Called up to the Show
WVU's Treysen Eaglestaff and Brenen Lorient to Test NBA Draft Waters
Eddie George, Bowling Green Land West Virginia Defensive Back Transfer
JUCO Pass Rusher with Major Upside Completes Visit to West Virginia