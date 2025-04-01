Mountaineers Now

Tulsa Transfer Guard Looking for 2nd Chance in the Power Four Hears from West Virginia

WVU has added a veteran guard to the recruiting mix.

Schuyler Callihan

Feb 5, 2025; Memphis, Tennessee, USA; Tulsa Golden Hurricane forward Ian Smikle (35) and guard Isaiah Barnes (11) react against the Memphis Tigers during the first half at FedExForum. Mandatory Credit: Wesley Hale-Imagn Images
West Virginia head coach Ross Hodge has contacted Tulsa transfer guard Isaiah Barnes in the portal, according to The Portal Report.

Barnes has also heard from Arizona State, Appalachian State, Bradley, Cal State Northridge, Charlotte, Hawai'i, High Point, North Texas, Portland, Temple, Tulane, Valparaiso, VCU, and Wright State.

The Chicago, Illinois native got his start at Michigan, where he appeared in 17 games across two seasons, seeing a little under six minutes per game. The former four-star prospect transferred to Tulsa in 2023 and has found his footing in two years with the Golden Hurricane.

As a sophomore, Barnes averaged 8.2 points, 3.7 rebounds, and 1.2 steals per game while shooting 44% from the field and 32% from three. This past season, Barnes saw those numbers slightly improve, averaging 9.3 points and 4.6 rebounds, shooting 42% from the floor and 33% from downtown.

The two biggest knocks on Barnes have been his inconsistency at the free throw line (63% for his career) and the lack of playmaking for his teammates, averaging just 0.6 assists per game in 74 career appearances.

Barnes will have one year of eligibility remaining.

