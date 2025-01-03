Two FCS Wide Receiver Transfers Taking an Official Visit to West Virginia Friday
Transfer portal visits are officially underway for West Virginia and today, Rich Rodriguez and Co. will be hosting a pair of FCS wide receivers on campus - Matthew Henry (Western Illinois) and Cyrus Traugh (Youngstown State).
We'll start first with Henry.
He began his career at Livingstone College, a Division II school, where he caught 66 passes for 840 yards and eight touchdowns in two seasons. This past season at Western Illinois, he put up big numbers, catching 64 passes for 1,211 yards and six scores.
Following his visit to WVU, he'll head to Western Kentucky on January 6-7. Others involved in his recruitment are Appalachian State, Arkansas State, Coastal Carolina, Kent State, Rhode Island, and UTEP. He will have one year of eligibility remaining.
Traugh is actually a West Virginia native, a product of Parkersburg South. In 2022, he was the recipient of the Randy Moss Award, which is given to the top wide receiver in the state.
After appearing in just two games as a freshman, he emerged as the No. 2 target for the Penguins this season, finishing with 36 receptions for 509 yards and a team-leading five touchdowns. While Youngstown State got blown out by Pitt, he did record the team's only two touchdowns on four receptions for a season-high 87 yards. He has two years of eligibility remaining.
