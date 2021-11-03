Skip to main content
    • November 3, 2021
    SUBSCRIBE
    Publish date:

    Two WVU Targets Reopen Recruitment

    A couple of recruits are back on the market.
    Author:

    Are you looking for the inside scoop on West Virginia football recruiting? Subscribe to Mountaineer Maven, with in-depth and exclusive information brought to you by Schuyler Callihan, a name you can trust, and his staff. Subscribe today and get the first month of an annual membership for just $1, or a full annual membership at an almost 20% discount!

    The recruiting trail has been silent since essentially the start of the season for West Virginia but things could change relatively soon. Over the last couple of days, a pair of defensive line targets have backed off their pledges and have reopened their recruitment.

    2022 defensive lineman Q'yaeir Price (6'2", 255 lbs) announced on Tuesday that he is decommitting from Syracuse.

    West Virginia made the top 10 for Price last March along with UConn, Pitt, Rutgers, Maryland, Indiana, Purdue, Boston College, and Kansas. Sources close to Mountaineer Maven have said that West Virginia may get back in the picture but it appears that Rutgers is making a hard push to land Price.

    Read More

    Following the mutual separation of TCU and Gary Patterson, 2022 defensive lineman Trevon McAlpine announced on Twitter that he would be reopening his recruitment. 

    The Mountaineers currently hold commits on the defensive line from Zion Young and Aric Burton. Neal Brown said a few weeks back that they will pursue at least one more high school defensive lineman. 

    You can follow us for future coverage by liking us on Facebook & following us Twitter:

    Facebook - @WVUonSI

    Twitter - @SI_WVU and Schuyler Callihan at @Callihan_.

    Screen Shot 2021-11-03 at 1.54.21 PM
    Recruiting

    Two WVU Targets Reopen Recruitment

    27 seconds ago
    Nap's Corner
    noncategorized

    Napoleon's Corner Ep. 43

    43 minutes ago
    USATSI_17060714_168388579_lowres
    Football

    Big 12 Power Rankings - Week 10

    3 hours ago
    Oklahoma's Marvin Mims (17) runs past Texas Tech's Malik Dunlap (8) to score a touchdown during a college football game between the University of Oklahoma Sooners (OU) and the Texas Tech Red Raiders at Gaylord Family-Oklahoma Memorial Stadium in Norman, Okla., Saturday, Oct. 30, 2021.
    Football

    3 Big 12 Members in the Initial College Football Playoff Rankings

    4 hours ago
    Oct 23, 2021; Fort Worth, Texas, USA; West Virginia Mountaineers place kicker Casey Legg (48) celebrates with teammates following a made field goal during the third quarter against the TCU Horned Frogs at Amon G. Carter Stadium.
    Football

    Legg Nominated for the 2021 Burlsworth Trophy

    4 hours ago
    Oct 30, 2021; Morgantown, West Virginia, USA; West Virginia Mountaineers quarterback Jarret Doege (2) throws a touchdown pass during the first quarter against the Iowa State Cyclones at Mountaineer Field at Milan Puskar Stadium.
    Football

    Doege Earns Campbell Player of the Week

    5 hours ago
    Screen Shot 2021-11-02 at 12.54.42 PM
    Football

    Quick Hits: Injury Updates, O-Line Improving, Plan at Corner + More

    Nov 2, 2021
    Mike O'Laughlin
    Football

    BREAKING: Two Starters Ruled Out for the Season Due to Injury

    Nov 2, 2021