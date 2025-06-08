UCF Linebacker Commit 'Feeling Very Welcomed' on West Virginia Visit
It's the first big official visit weekend for West Virginia, and they have a couple of recruits on hand who are committed to other schools. One of those who still decided to make the trip to Morgantown despite his pledge elsewhere is 2026 linebacker Antoine Sharp (6'1", 212 lbs), who is currently committed to UCF.
West Virginia On SI has reached out to Sharp to get more details on how his visit is going, but we're still waiting on a response. This story will be updated once we have something. Sharp did post a video on X, however, of his entrance into the facility, where he was met with coaches and staff members on each side of the blue carpet, with head coach Rich Rodriguez waiting to dap him up at the end.
Sharp recently visited Florida State and has another trip to UCF scheduled for later this month. Other schools that have extended an offer to the three-star recruit include Appalachian State, East Carolina, Indiana, Liberty, Marshall, Maryland, Missouri, Pitt, Tulane, Western Kentucky, and a few others.
During his junior season at Palm Beach Central, Sharp collected 133 tackles, 13.5 tackles for loss, 4.5 sacks, an interception, and a fumble recovery.
