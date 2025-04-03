Under-the-Radar 2,000-Yard Rusher Commits to West Virginia
On Wednesday, the West Virginia Mountaineers picked up a commitment from class of 2026 running back Jett Walker (6'2", 215 lbs) of Georgetown, Texas.
Walker chose the Mountaineers over offers from Bowling Green, Charlotte, Dartmouth, Harvard, Marshall, Navy, New Mexico State, Ohio, Rice, San Diego State, Texas State, Tulsa, UNLV, UTEP, UTSA, Yale, and a few others.
During his sophomore campaign in 2023, Walker earned the starting role and put up massive numbers, rushing for 1,623 yards and 20 touchdowns on 171 carries. Can't get much better than that, right? Wrong. Walker not only surpassed those totals as a junior, he blew by them, racking up 2,351 yards on the ground to go along with 37 touchdowns. Arguably his most mind-blowing stat? He averaged 10.8 yards per carry last fall, meaning he was essentially an automatic first down.
New West Virginia running backs coach Larry Porter is a well-known recruiter, especially within the state of Texas. He's churned out several productive backs over the course of his career and has an eye for what a Power Four running back looks like.
Walker becomes the third recruit to commit to the Mountaineers in the 2026 class, joining wide receiver Jeffar Jean-Noel and tight end Sam Hamilton.
