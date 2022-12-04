USF WR Transfer Trims List to Four Schools

Are you looking for the inside scoop on the 2022 West Virginia football season? Or are you looking for some inside information on the recruiting trail? Then, subscribe to Mountaineers Now, with in-depth and exclusive information brought to you by Schuyler Callihan and Christopher Hall, two names you can trust. Subscribe today and get the first month of an annual membership for just $1, or a full annual membership at an almost 20% discount!

Former South Florida wide receiver Jimmy Horn Jr., who received an offer from the WVU coaching staff earlier in the week has dwindled down his recruitment to just four schools - Colorado, Houston, Penn State, and Texas A&M.

The explosive playmaker was named to the All-AAC First-Team as a returner. Horn returned seven kicks for 209 yards and one touchdown while also registering 37 receptions for 551 yards and three scores. Horn could have been a potential replacement for Sam James in the return game. James still has one year of eligibility remaining, but he has yet to make a decision on if he will use that extra year or not.

