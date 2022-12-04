Skip to main content

USF WR Transfer Trims List to Four Schools

WVU misses out.

Former South Florida wide receiver Jimmy Horn Jr., who received an offer from the WVU coaching staff earlier in the week has dwindled down his recruitment to just four schools - Colorado, Houston, Penn State, and Texas A&M.

The explosive playmaker was named to the All-AAC First-Team as a returner. Horn returned seven kicks for 209 yards and one touchdown while also registering 37 receptions for 551 yards and three scores. Horn could have been a potential replacement for Sam James in the return game. James still has one year of eligibility remaining, but he has yet to make a decision on if he will use that extra year or not. 

