UTSA Transfer Guard Smurf Millender Picks Georgia Over West Virginia and Others
Ross Hodge has been doing his thing in the transfer portal in his first offseason as the head coach of the West Virginia Mountaineers, putting together a team that looks to have a chance at making the NCAA Tournament in 2025-26.
No coach has ever batted a thousand in recruiting, and Hodge won't be the first. On Monday, UTSA transfer guard Marcus "Smurf" Millender shut down his recruitment, committing to Georgia over the Mountaineers and Oklahoma State. He also had contact with Florida State, Kansas State, Memphis, Oklahoma State, Ole Miss, Texas A&M, Texas Tech, VCU, Virginia Tech, Wichita State, and a couple of others.
Millender has been an elite three-point marksman in his first two years at the collegiate level, shooting 43.8% each year, split between South Alabama and UTSA. He increased his points per game average from 9.7 to 14.9 and bumped up his free throw percentage by a full 10 points to 87.2%.
Losing out on Millender stings for the Mountaineers, but there are plenty of other options in the portal for Hodge and his staff to pursue. Millender will likely have a larger role in the offense at Georgia than he would have had in Morgantown, so one can assume that played a factor in the decision.
MORE STORIES FROM WEST VIRGINIA ON SI
In the Gun Podcast: Recapping Which Mountaineers Landed in the NFL
West Virginia's Ty French Signs with San Francisco 49ers as an Undrafted Free Agent
West Virginia Lands Another Jacksonville State WR Transfer
West Virginia Secures Commitment from SMU RB Transfer Jaylan Knighton