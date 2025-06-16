Versatile OL Target D’Nilyeon Taylor Sets Commitment Date With WVU in the Mix
West Virginia has been loading up on offensive linemen here over the past two weeks, landing commitments from Justyn Lyles, Camden Goforth, and Rhett Morris in the 2026 recruiting class.
There is, however, room for more.
D’Nilyeon Taylor, a 6-foot-5, 295-pound offensive tackle out of Westerville, Ohio, is considering West Virginia and will be making his decision on June 21st. Others in contention include Buffalo, Eastern Michigan, and South Florida.
Akron, Bowling Green, Central Michigan, Marshall, Miami (OH), Ohio, Old Dominion, Toledo, UMass, Western Michigan, and a few others have extended offers but are no longer in the mix.
Taylor primarily plays tackle, but has played everywhere along the offensive line with the exception of center. Guard, tackle, left, right, it doesn't matter. Taylor is comfortable at each spot and side of the center, which gives him a bit of an advantage when he reaches the next level.
West Virginia's Current 2026 Commits
QB Jyron Hughley, RB Jett Walker, WR Robert Stith, TE Sam Hamilton, OL Rhett Morris, OL Justyn Lyles, OL Cameron Goforth, EDGE Noah Tishendorf, DL Cam Mallory, LB Cameron Dwyer, LB Antoine Sharp, LB Miles Khatri, DB Simaj Hill, DB Jaylon Jones (JUCO), S Taj Powell, S Aaron Edwards, and S Emory Snyder.
