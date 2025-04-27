Virginia Tech Linebacker Transfer Jayden McDonald to Visit West Virginia
The West Virginia linebacker group needs some attention, with very little experience currently on the roster.
Recently, the Mountaineers offered and scheduled a visit for Virginia Tech transfer Jayden McDonald, who is looking for an increased role after splitting time as a starter and backup in his last two seasons in Blacksburg.
In 2022, McDonald appeared in ten games (three starts) and tallied 20 tackles, three tackles for loss, and a sack. The following year, he upped his production, logging 30 tackles, one pass breakup, and a QB hurry in twelve games (five starts). His best performance came against North Carolina State, where he totaled six stops.
Unfortunately, McDonald's 2024 season was brief, coming to an abrupt end with an undisclosed injury after appearing in just two games.
Since entering the portal, McDonald has also heard from James Madison, Western Michigan, William & Mary, and a few others.
He will have one year of eligibility remaining, but could have two if granted a medical hardship waiver.
West Virginia's current linebacker room: Ben Cutter, Reid Carrico, Chase Wilson, Michael Hastie, Ashton Woods, Caden Biser, Ben Bogle, Cameron Torbor.
