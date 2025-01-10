BREAKING: Washington DB Transfer Justin Harrington Commits to WVU
Another day, another transfer portal pickup in the secondary for the West Virginia Mountaineers. Friday afternoon, former Washington safety Justin Harrington announced his commitment to WVU on Instagram.
In eight games this season for the Huskies, Harrington recorded just three tackles. Prior to his lone season at Washington, Harrington spent three seasons at Oklahoma and two at Bakersfield College in California. He's used a redshirt, a medical hardship waiver, and is taking advantage of the NCAA allowing extra eligibility to those who have played at the junior college level. In his time with the Sooners, he totaled 29 tackles and two passes defended.
He will have one year of eligibility remaining.
WVU's updated transfer portal additions
QB Jaylen Henderson (Texas A&M), RB Tye Edwards (Northern Iowa), RB LJ Turner (Catawba College), WR Cyrus Traugh (Youngstown State), WR Cam Vaughn (Jacksonville State), WR Jarod Bowie (Jacksonville State), WR Oran Singleton Jr. (Eastern Michigan, TE Jacob Barrick (Jacksonville State), TE Johnny Pascuzzi (Iowa), OL Walter Young Bear (Tulsa), DL Kimo Makane’ole (LSU), LB Ashton Woods (North Carolina), CB Derek Carter (Jacksonville State), CB Jordan Scruggs (South Alabama), CB Michael Coats Jr. (Nevada), S Justin Harrington (Washington), S Fred Perry (Jacksonville State), S Jordan Walker (Chattanooga), and K Ethan Head (Tulane).
