WATCH: The Schuyler Callihan Show Ep. 5 | Treylan Davis Interview

The latest commitment in West Virginia's 2021 recruiting class, tight end Treylan Davis joins the show to talk about his recruitment, what sold him on WVU, and the relationships he is building with the coaching staff and other commits.

For an in-depth analysis of Treylan Davis and his highlights, click here.

You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the top righthand corner of the page. Also, be sure to like us on Facebook & Twitter:

Facebook - @WVUonSI

Twitter - @SI_WVU and Schuyler Callihan at @Callihan_.