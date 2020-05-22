MountaineerMaven
WATCH: The Schuyler Callihan Show Ep. 5 | Treylan Davis Interview

Schuyler Callihan

The latest commitment in West Virginia's 2021 recruiting class, tight end Treylan Davis joins the show to talk about his recruitment, what sold him on WVU, and the relationships he is building with the coaching staff and other commits.

For an in-depth analysis of Treylan Davis and his highlights, click here.

