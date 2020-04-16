WATCH: West Virginia Signee Kedrian Johnson Highlights

West Virginia will be adding some much need experience in the backcourt for the 2020-21 season with guard Kedrian Johnson of Temple Junior College.

Johnson is a sharp shooter and can really fill it up in bunches as he averaged 25.6 points per game, while shooting 46% from the field and 37% from three-point land. He will attack in various different ways, but can really shoot it off of the bounce.

In a recent interview, Johnson told Mountaineer Maven what he expects from the team this upcoming season. "I have very high expectations, I'm going to say Final Four, championship game because we really have a lot pieces, we've just got to put them together," Johnson said.

What are your thoughts on Kedrian Johnson? Will he be able to provide an offensive boost for the Mountaineers next season? Let us know your thoughts in the comment section below!

