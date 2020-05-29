MountaineerMaven
WATCH: WVU Commit Brayden Dudley Highlights & Analysis

Schuyler Callihan

Late Thursday evening, West Virginia gained its ninth member of the 2021 recruiting class with the commitment of defensive lineman Brayden Dudley of Mill Creek High School in Hoschton, GA.

Dudley is a very underrated recruit. He may not have the high-end offers from several major Power Five schools that most of West Virginia's targets do, but he could end up being one of the biggest surprises in the class.

He has a really good jump off the line of scrimmage and stays low, providing a strong push off the edge. He's got the closing speed to chase down a scrambling quarterback and make a quarterbacks life a hard time. With the Mountaineers stacking up defensive lineman, it is hard to say where exactly he fits in when it comes to where he will line up. However, he could be one of those "positionless" defensive lineman that can play all across the defensive front. Being that he checks in at 6'3", 250-pounds, it is likely that he could make a living as an edge rusher. 

Dudley has solid film and will certainly earn more offers throughout this upcoming season. The Mountaineers may look smart in the end by jumping on him and pursuing him hard, prior to his senior season.

What do you think about West Virginia's latest commitment? Let us know your thoughts in the comment section below!

