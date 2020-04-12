MountaineerMaven
Top Stories
Football
Basketball
Recruiting

WATCH: WVU Commit Hammond Russell Highlights

Schuyler Callihan

Earlier this week, West Virginia received a big pickup with the commitment of defensive end Hammond Russell (Dublin, OH).

Russell has a knack for applying pressure on the quarterback and has a great jump off the line of scrimmage. His speed off of the edge is what makes him so intriguing to watch and will be what allows him to compete for playing time early in his career.

What are your thoughts on Hammond Russell? Let us know your thoughts in the comment section below!

You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the top righthand corner of the page. Also, be sure to like us on Facebook & Twitter:

Facebook - @WVUonSI

Twitter - @SI_WVU and Schuyler Callihan at @Callihan_.

Comments

Recruiting

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Comparing Oscar Tshiebwe and Miles McBride To WVU's Greatest Freshman Performances

Both newcomers turned in all-time campaigns

Daniel Woods

by

M-townJoe

Brandon Knapper Finds New Home

The former West Virginia guard has chosen his destination

Schuyler Callihan

by

M-townJoe

What Does Oscar Tshiebwe's Decision Mean For Him and WVU?

It's not time to panic yet

Daniel Woods

by

Mmaker2

West Virginia Makes Top Five for Ohio State Transfer

Will the former Buckeye end up choosing the Mountaineers?

Daniel Woods

Gundy Apologizes for Comments on COVID-19

Schuyler Callihan

by

M-townJoe

Neal Brown Gives His Opinion on What Football May Look Like in 2020

After missing spring practice and possibly summer workouts, what will college football look like? Neal Brown gives his thoughts

Christopher Hall

Inside the Commit: DE Hammond Russell

An in-depth look at West Virginia's latest commit in the 2021 class

Schuyler Callihan

by

Halk35

Neal Brown Appreciative of Unexpected Family Time

WVU head coach Neal Brown is more appreciative of his wife and finding a positive way to look at the current situation

Christopher Hall

WATCH: WVU QB Commit Will Crowder Highlights

Take a few minutes to see what kind of quarterback the Mountaineers are getting

Schuyler Callihan

by

M-townJoe

Looking Back on West Virginia's Win in the 2008 Fiesta Bowl

Looking Back on West Virginia's Win in the 2008 Fiesta Bowl

Zach Campbell

by

M-townJoe