WATCH: WVU Commit Hammond Russell Highlights

Earlier this week, West Virginia received a big pickup with the commitment of defensive end Hammond Russell (Dublin, OH).

Russell has a knack for applying pressure on the quarterback and has a great jump off the line of scrimmage. His speed off of the edge is what makes him so intriguing to watch and will be what allows him to compete for playing time early in his career.

What are your thoughts on Hammond Russell? Let us know your thoughts in the comment section below!

You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the top righthand corner of the page. Also, be sure to like us on Facebook & Twitter:

Facebook - @WVUonSI

Twitter - @SI_WVU and Schuyler Callihan at @Callihan_.