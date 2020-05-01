MountaineerMaven
WATCH: WVU Commit Hammond Russell Squats 515 lbs

Schuyler Callihan

Recently, class of 2021 West Virginia defensive end commit Hammond Russell has been posting videos of him working out throughout the quarantine. 

Most of the videos are of him trying to find creative ways to still get his workouts in, but he was able to get on a squat rack and just busted out 515 lbs with ease.

According to PhysicalLiving.com, squatting 2X your weight is considered as a "master" at squatting. Doing anywhere between 2.4X-2.65X is considered "wicked sick." Hammond weighs in at roughly 245 lbs, which puts him in that "master" category. There's no question that he will be pushing close to 600 lbs on the squat once West Virginia strength coach Mike Joseph gets to work with him.

Recruiting

Schuyler Callihan