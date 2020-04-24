WATCH: WVU Commit Saint McLeod Highlights

West Virginia secured a commitment from Imhotep Charter (Philadelphia, PA) safety on February 1st, becoming just the 3rd member of the 2021 class.

McLeod is a vicious hitter that can be extremely helpful when coming downhill and stopping the run game. He possesses great hands and makes really good jumps on routes, which will often times leads to interceptions. He's got a very similar game to that of current West Virginia safety, Tykee Smith. McLeod will likely see a lot of playing time early in his career, just like Smith has.

McLeod chose the Mountaineers over other offers from Iowa State, Kentucky, Maryland, Oklahoma State, Pitt, Rutgers, Tennessee, and several others.

What are your thoughts on West Virginia's future safety? Let us know your thoughts and discuss in the comment section below!

