MountaineerMaven
Top Stories
Football
Basketball
Recruiting

WATCH: WVU Commit Saint McLeod Highlights

Schuyler Callihan

West Virginia secured a commitment from Imhotep Charter (Philadelphia, PA) safety on February 1st, becoming just the 3rd member of the 2021 class. 

McLeod is a vicious hitter that can be extremely helpful when coming downhill and stopping the run game. He possesses great hands and makes really good jumps on routes, which will often times leads to interceptions. He's got a very similar game to that of current West Virginia safety, Tykee Smith. McLeod will likely see a lot of playing time early in his career, just like Smith has. 

McLeod chose the Mountaineers over other offers from Iowa State, Kentucky, Maryland, Oklahoma State, Pitt, Rutgers, Tennessee, and several others.

What are your thoughts on West Virginia's future safety? Let us know your thoughts and discuss in the comment section below!

You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the top righthand corner of the page. Also, be sure to like us on Facebook & Twitter:

Facebook - @WVUonSI

Twitter - @SI_WVU and Schuyler Callihan at @Callihan_.

Comments

Recruiting

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

West Virginia Second in the Big 12 in NFL Draft Picks Since 2015

Since the conclusion of the 2014 college football season, West Virginia is second in the Big 12 in total draft picks.

Christopher Hall

Poll Results: Does WVU's First National Title Come in Football or Basketball?

Mountaineer fans have spoken and we now have an answer

Schuyler Callihan

by

Major1414

OFFICIAL: Bruce Irvin Signs with Seahawks

On draft day, the former Mountaineer officially returns home

Schuyler Callihan

2021 Defensive End Includes WVU in Top Schools Citing Respect for Neal Brown

West Virginia officially in the mix for Maryland pass rusher

Jonathan Martin

OFFICIAL: Former WVU QB Will Grier Changes Jersey Number

The former star Mountaineer will don a new number

Schuyler Callihan

by

Schuyler Callihan

Kenny Robinson NFL Draft Projections

Where will the former Mountaineer safety end up? Our staff lays out our final predictions.

Schuyler Callihan

WVU Makes Top List for 2021 Linebacker

The Mountaineers have made the cut for Florida linebacker

Jonathan Martin

WATCH: WVU Commit Andrew Wilson-Lamp Highlights

An inside look at what the Mountaineers are getting in wide receiver commit Andrew Wilson-Lamp

Schuyler Callihan

Kenny Robinson's Story Answers Some Questions, Raises New Ones

Former Mountaineer bears it all in letter to the Players' Tribune

Daniel Woods

Adams Named NWCA First-Team All-American

Sophomore completes one of the best seasons in school history

Daniel Woods