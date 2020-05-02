WATCH: WVU Commit Wyatt Milum Highlights and Analysis

West Virginia's coaching staff has done an excellent job of keeping the top in-state recruits home and ultimately playing for WVU. This was the vision of head coach Neal Brown since day one on the job. It was important for him to land the top talent and not let it sneak out of their own backyard.

One of those top talents that he was able to land is high-end four-star offensive tackle Wyatt Milum (Spring Valley).

Milum is a high motor guy that has incredible strength and lower body power for as young as he is. He flattens defenders on a weekly basis and does a really good job of turning guys out from the play. Milum's hands are so strong that once he gets control of you, there's no shot to break away and make a play.

Throughout much of his career at Spring Valley, he has lined up at right tackle, so I would expect him to probably do the same once he reaches Morgantown and maybe even get some looks at left tackle if there is a need.

What do you think of West Virginia commit Wyatt Milum? Do you see him playing early in his career? Let us know your thoughts in the comment section below!

