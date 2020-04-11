MountaineerMaven
WATCH: WVU QB Commit Will Crowder Highlights

Schuyler Callihan

Earlier this week, West Virginia picked up its quarterback for the 2021 class, Will Crowder of Gardendale, Alabama.

Crowder chose the Mountaineers over other offers from Boise State, Georgia Tech, Iowa State, Kentucky, Vanderbilt, Virginia Tech and several others.

He is a dual threat quarterback, but will do most of his damage through the air completing just over 70% of his passes for 2,615 yards and 25 touchdowns.

To get a better look at what the Mountaineers are getting in Crowder, check out his highlight reel below.

What are your thoughts on Crowder? Do you think he fits in well with Neal Brown's philosophy? Do you think he will have a chance to compete for the starting gig sometime in the next few years? Let us know your thoughts in the comment section below!

M-townJoe
M-townJoe

Could he be the 'Next MOUNTAINEER Great'? Maybe. WILL he? We'll see. In 2021. HCNB continues killin' it !! #TrustingTheClimb since 2019. #HAILWV & GO MOUNTAINEERS !!

