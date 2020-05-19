WATCH: WVU TE Commit Treylan Davis Highlights & Analysis

Tuesday evening, West Virginia picked up the 8th commitment for the 2021 class with tight end Treylan Davis of Jackson, Ohio.

Davis has a very intriguing frame at 6'5", 215-pounds and despite having the build of a wide receiver, he does a really good job in run blocking. His highlight reel is filled with plays of him driving a defender ten to fifteen yards before slamming them straight into the ground.

Davis can be a factor in the passing game, but that will come with time. His main priority will be to create plays for the backs and quarterbacks when evading the pass rush.

With just one year in Mike Joseph's strength program, you'll likely see Davis pad on muscle to get close to around 230 or so pounds. He already has great technique, hand power, and can work his way up to the second level quickly. Adding some additional weight will only help him see the field more often.

This is a very solid pickup for West Virginia even if it's not the flashiest of tight ends. This will be a pivotal piece in the coming years and one that running backs will be extremely happy with.

What are your thoughts on Treylan Davis? Let us know in the comment section below!

You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the top righthand corner of the page. Also, be sure to like us on Facebook & Twitter:

Facebook - @WVUonSI

Twitter - @SI_WVU and Schuyler Callihan at @Callihan_.