MountaineerMaven
Top Stories
Football
Basketball
Recruiting

WATCH: WVU TE Commit Treylan Davis Highlights & Analysis

Schuyler Callihan

Tuesday evening, West Virginia picked up the 8th commitment for the 2021 class with tight end Treylan Davis of Jackson, Ohio.

Davis has a very intriguing frame at 6'5", 215-pounds and despite having the build of a wide receiver, he does a really good job in run blocking. His highlight reel is filled with plays of him driving a defender ten to fifteen yards before slamming them straight into the ground. 

Davis can be a factor in the passing game, but that will come with time. His main priority will be to create plays for the backs and quarterbacks when evading the pass rush. 

With just one year in Mike Joseph's strength program, you'll likely see Davis pad on muscle to get close to around 230 or so pounds. He already has great technique, hand power, and can work his way up to the second level quickly. Adding some additional weight will only help him see the field more often. 

This is a very solid pickup for West Virginia even if it's not the flashiest of tight ends. This will be a pivotal piece in the coming years and one that running backs will be extremely happy with.

What are your thoughts on Treylan Davis? Let us know in the comment section below!

You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the top righthand corner of the page. Also, be sure to like us on Facebook & Twitter:

Facebook - @WVUonSI

Twitter - @SI_WVU and Schuyler Callihan at @Callihan_.

Comments

Recruiting

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

BREAKING: 2021 Tight End Commits to West Virginia

The Mountaineers add to the 2021 recruiting class

Schuyler Callihan

WATCH: Doege Displays Precision

West Virginia quarterback Jarret Doege exhibits accuracy by dropping dimes into trash cans

Christopher Hall

Top 2021 Safety to Make Decision on Wednesday

Can the Mountaineers add to the 2021 class this week?

Schuyler Callihan

Key Decision Dates for Top Recruiting Targets

The Mountaineers could be adding to their 2021 class in the near future

Schuyler Callihan

Recruiting Hot Board: Top Lists, Names to Watch and More

A full, in-depth look at West Virginia's top recruiting targets

Schuyler Callihan

WVU QB Commit Will Crowder Invited to Hawaii Bowl Tiki Bowl

Future West Virginia quarterback continues to gain recognition

Schuyler Callihan

Darris Nichols Makes Top 40 Coaches Under 40 List

The former Mountaineer is making his way up the coaching ranks

Schuyler Callihan

by

Hoosier1982

BREAKING: WVU Lands Maryland Linebacker Transfer

West Virginia adds depth to their linebacker corps

Schuyler Callihan

2021 Wide Receiver Releases Top Schools, Includes West Virginia

The Mountaineers remain in the picture for 2021 wide receiver

Schuyler Callihan

West Virginia Offers 2022 Quarterback Gavin Wimsatt

The Mountaineers send out another offer on the recruiting trail

Schuyler Callihan