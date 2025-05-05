BREAKING: West Florida Defensive Back Tyrence Crutcher Commits to WVU
West Virginia has been extremely active this weekend landing transfer commits at numerous positions. Now, they have gained a commitment from transfer defensive back Tyrence Crutcher from the University of West Florida.
Crutcher spent the 2024 season playing for the Argonauts, where he found a lot of success. He was a lockdown corner rarely being targeted. When he was targeted, he was able to accumulate 13 tackles, one interception, and four pass breakups. His lone interception came on November 9th versus North Greenville.
Prior to West Florida, the 5'10" 175-pound defensive back played two seasons for Dodge City Community College at the junior college level. In 2023, he played in 11 games and had 28 tackles, two interceptions, and two forced fumbles.
Hailing originally from Huntsville, Alabama, Crutcher will add experienced depth to the secondary which was one of the worst in the country last year.
Other players West Virginia has added to the secondary since spring practice ended are Nick Taylor (Appalachian State), Kaden Gray (JUCO), and Darrian Lewis (Akron). West Virginia will currently graduate 11 players from the secondary.
He could have up to four years of eligibility remaining with the new rules surround waivers for JUCO and Division II years.
