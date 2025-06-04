West Virginia Adds 2026 Guard Peyton Miller to Recruiting Board
West Virginia men's basketball head coach Ross Hodge is still working on putting the final touches on the 2025-26 roster, but he's also working on the future.
According to Trent Watson of Made Hoops, the Mountaineers have been in contact with class of 2026 guard Peyton Miller (6'2", 185 lbs) of Jersey City, New Jersey. Davidson, DePaul, Richmond, and Xavier have also expressed interest, while Boston, Bryant, Drexel, Fairfield, Florida Gulf Coast, Holy Cross, Iona, Marist, New Mexico State, Penn, and Towson have extended offers.
This past season at George School in Newtown, Pennsylvania, Miller averaged 19.2 points, 4.9 rebounds, 3.7 assists, and 2.6 steals per game. This season, he will be transferring to Western Reserve in Berlin Center, Ohio.
The Mountaineer coaching staff leaned heavily on the transfer portal this offseason to transform the roster, but didn't have any other choice. Hodge plans to be heavily involved in the portal moving forward, but will prioritize building the program through the high school ranks.
If Miller has a strong season, it could lead to an official offer from West Virginia.
