BREAKING: West Virginia Adds Former SEC WR/JUCO Transfer Daveon Walker
Saturday afternoon, the West Virginia Mountaineers made another addition to the wide receiver room via the transfer portal, gaining a commitment from Daveon Walker of Butler C.C.
This past season, Walker caught 19 passes for 331 yards, averaging a notch over 17 yards per catch. He began his career at Vanderbilt where he appeared in one game over the course of two seasons. Due to the NCAA's recent ruling regarding junior college players, Walker should still have three years of eligibility remaining.
Coming out of Warner Robins, Georgia, Walker chose Vanderbilt over offers from Liberty, Maryland, Pitt, West Virginia, Western Kentucky, and a few others.
Updated WVU Portal Additions
QB Jaylen Henderson (Texas A&M), RB Tye Edwards (Northern Iowa), RB LJ Turner (Catawba College), WR Cyrus Traugh (Youngstown State), WR Cam Vaughn (Jacksonville State), WR Daveon Walker (Butler C.C.), WR Jarod Bowie (Jacksonville State), WR Oran Singleton Jr. (Eastern Michigan, TE Jacob Barrick (Jacksonville State), TE Johnny Pascuzzi (Iowa), OL Walter Young Bear (Tulsa), OL Wyatt Minor (Youngstown State), OL Kimo Makane’ole (LSU), LB Chase Wilson (Colorado State), LB Ashton Woods (North Carolina), CB Derek Carter (Jacksonville State), CB Jordan Scruggs (South Alabama), CB Michael Coats Jr. (Nevada), S Justin Harrington (Washington), DB Justin Harrington (Washington), S Fred Perry (Jacksonville State), S Jordan Walker (Chattanooga), and K Ethan Head (Tulane).
MORE STORIES FROM WEST VIRGINIA ON SI
WVU Takes Big Tumble in Latest CBS Sports Bracketology Projection
In the Gun Podcast: WVU Staff and Transfer Portal Moves
Former WVU Safety Jaheem Joseph Transfers to Group of Five School
Youngstown State Transfer OL, WV Native Wyatt Minor Commits to WVU