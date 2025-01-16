BREAKING: West Virginia Adds JUCO Pass Rusher Keenan Eck
Thursday afternoon, West Virginia landed another piece to the defensive puzzle, gaining a commitment from Citrus College edge rusher Keenan Eck.
"I really like how fired up they are for a turnaround," Eck told West Virginia On SI. "They’ve proven to be successful for many years, and they're bringing the heat with this class of athletes. They want some dawgs that are ready to WORK! A huge culture of winning is being built there; I would love to put in every bit of hard-hitting energy when it comes to rushing the passer for the Mountaineers!"
He began his career at Division II Black Hills State in South Dakota, and in his freshman season, he was responsible for 13 tackles, 8.5 tackles for loss, and 8.5 sacks. Eck then transferred to Citrus where he notched 6 tackles, 10.5 tackles for loss, six sacks, and one forced fumble.
Eck chose the Mountaineers over offers from Eastern Illinois, Montana, San Diego State, Southern Utah, and Texas State. He will have three years of eligibility remaining.
WVU's updated transfer portal class
QB Jaylen Henderson (Texas A&M), QB Max Brown (Charlotte), RB Tye Edwards (Northern Iowa), RB LJ Turner (Catawba College), WR Cyrus Traugh (Youngstown State), WR Cam Vaughn (Jacksonville State), WR Daveon Walker (Butler C.C.), WR Jarod Bowie (Jacksonville State), WR Oran Singleton Jr. (Eastern Michigan), TE Jacob Barrick (Jacksonville State), TE Johnny Pascuzzi (Iowa), OL Ty'Kieast Crawford (Arkansas), OL Walter Young Bear (Tulsa), OL Robby Martin (NC State), OL Wyatt Minor (Youngstown State), OL Kimo Makane’ole (LSU), DE Braden Siders (Wyoming), DE Keenan Eck (Citrus College), LB Chase Wilson (Colorado State), LB Ashton Woods (North Carolina), CB Derek Carter (Jacksonville State), CB Jordan Scruggs (South Alabama), CB Devonte Golden-Nelson (Akron), CB Michael Coats Jr. (Nevada), S Justin Harrington (Washington), S Will Davis (Virginia Union), S Fred Perry (Jacksonville State), S Jordan Walker (Chattanooga), and K Ethan Head (Tulane).
