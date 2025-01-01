West Virginia Battling Alabama, Big 12 Foe for Louisiana Running Back Transfer
Rich Rodriguez is hosting a number of transfer portal recruits this weekend, including former Louisiana running back Dre'lyn Washington.
The 5-foot-9, 220-pound back from Hemphill, Texas, will be visiting Alabama on Friday and then will head to Morgantown on Sunday. Washington told West Virginia On SI that Houston is in the mix as well.
"I think Coach Rod gonna make this a winning program," Washington said when asked about his interest in West Virginia.
This past season at Louisiana, Washington rushed for 478 yards and five touchdowns on 73 carries. He also caught six passes for 107 yards and a touchdown. His best game this season came against Arkansas State, where he went for 123 yards and two scores. For his career, he's amassed 1,343 yards and nine touchdowns on 229 attempts.
The Mountaineers have an inexperienced backfield at the moment, with Jahiem White being the only regular. CJ Donaldson transferred to Ohio State, leaving soon-to-be redshirt freshmen Diore Hubbard and Trae'von Dunbar, along with incoming freshman Deandre Desinor.
He will have one year of eligibility remaining.
