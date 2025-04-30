West Virginia Battling Pair of Big Ten Schools for Cornerback Transfer Darrian Lewis
If there's one area the Mountaineers seem to have a fair amount of depth, on paper that is, it's in the secondary. They spent a ton of time retooling the back end of the defense in the first transfer portal window back in the winter, but as you know, Rich Rodriguez is never content.
West Virginia has their eyes on Akron cornerback transfer Darrian Lewis (5'10", 190 lbs), hoping to reunite him with Devonte Golden-Nelson, who they landed in January.
Lewis took an official visit to WVU last week, but they'll likely have to hold off a pair of Big Ten programs to get it across the finish line. Lewis visited Purdue over the weekend and has a visit scheduled to Illinois this week. Others who are hoping to have a chance include Florida Atlantic, Miami (OH), New Mexico, Robert Morris, UTEP, Western Kentucky, and Western Michigan.
Over the last three seasons, Lewis has started 31 games for the Zips, totaling 205 tackles, 17 passes defended, 10.5 tackles for loss, two interceptions, two fumble recoveries, 1.5 sacks, and one forced fumble.
Against Power Four competition last season (at Ohio State, Rutgers, and South Carolina), Lewis made 26 tackles and one pass breakup.
Lewis will have one year of eligibility remaining.
