West Virginia CB Commit Serious Stinyard Re-Opens Recruitment
Class of 2025 cornerback Serious Stinyard (5'11", 180 lbs) of Gaither High School in Tampa, Florida, announced that he is re-opening his commitment following the firing of West Virginia head coach Neal Brown.
Stinyard chose the Mountaineers in mid-June over Bowling Green, East Carolina, Kansas, Kansas State, Kentucky, Minnesota, NC State, Temple, Toledo, Tulane, USF, and a few others.
According to MaxPreps, Stinyard has tallied ten tackles, four pass breakups, three interceptions, and two tackles for loss this season.
He becomes the second player in West Virginia's 2025 recruiting class to re-open his recruitment, joining defensive lineman Evan Powell.
