Skip to main content

West Virginia Commit Takes Official Visit to Houston

WVU is going to have to duke it out to hold onto one of their defensive commits.

Are you looking for the inside scoop on the 2022 West Virginia football season? Or are you looking for some inside information on the recruiting trail? Then, subscribe to Mountaineers Now, with in-depth and exclusive information brought to you by Schuyler Callihan and Christopher Hall, two names you can trust. Subscribe today and get the first month of an annual membership for just $1, or a full annual membership at an almost 20% discount!

We are two days away from National Signing Day and over the course of the next 48 hours, the West Virginia coaching staff will be doing all they can to hold onto defensive line commit Justin Benton.

A week ago, Benton took an official visit to Texas, a school that got in on him in late October. He followed that up with a trip to Houston this past weekend. Yes, the home of former WVU head coach, Dana Holgorsen. 

Prior to his OV to Austin, West Virginia defensive coordinator Jordan Lesley and defensive line coach Andrew Jackson dropped by for an in-home visit. If WVU is able to hold onto Benton, he would be one of the biggest signings for the Mountaineers on the defensive side of the ball. 

Scroll to Continue

Read More

Benton chose the Mountaineers back in mid-July over offers from Arizona State, Arkansas, Duke, Florida, Florida State, Kentucky, Louisville, Maryland, Michigan State, Mississippi State, Oregon, Penn State, South Carolina, Tennessee, UCF, USC, Vanderbilt, and Virginia Tech.

You can follow us for future coverage by liking us on Facebook & following us on Twitter:

Facebook - @MountaineersNow

Twitter - @MountaineersNow and Schuyler Callihan at @Callihan_.

In This Article (1)

West Virginia Mountaineers
West Virginia Mountaineers

Football

WVU OL Chris Mayo Enters the NCAA Transfer Portal

By Christopher Hall
USATSI_19602641_168388579_lowres
Basketball

New AP Top 25 Rankings Released

By Schuyler Callihan
Screen Shot 2022-12-19 at 9.08.14 AM
Recruiting

West Virginia Adds Wide Receiver Transfer

By Schuyler Callihan
USATSI_19648555_168388579_lowres
Basketball

What Bob Huggins Said Following WVU's Win Over Buffalo

By Schuyler Callihan
Black and Yellow Modern Workout Youtube Thumbnail (1)
Basketball

Mountaineers Now Postgame Show: WVU Tames Bulls

By Christopher Hall
FkTuk8sWIAAGA52
Football

Kent State Transfer Commits to WVU

By Christopher Hall
Jimmy Bell Jr., Tre Mitchell and Erik Stevenson Buffalo Postgame 2022
Basketball

WATCH: Bell, Stevenson and Mitchell Buffalo Postgame

By Christopher Hall
Bob Huggins Buffalo Postgame 2022
Basketball

WATCH: Bob Huggins Buffalo Postgame

By Christopher Hall