West Virginia Commit Takes Official Visit to Houston

We are two days away from National Signing Day and over the course of the next 48 hours, the West Virginia coaching staff will be doing all they can to hold onto defensive line commit Justin Benton.

A week ago, Benton took an official visit to Texas, a school that got in on him in late October. He followed that up with a trip to Houston this past weekend. Yes, the home of former WVU head coach, Dana Holgorsen.

Prior to his OV to Austin, West Virginia defensive coordinator Jordan Lesley and defensive line coach Andrew Jackson dropped by for an in-home visit. If WVU is able to hold onto Benton, he would be one of the biggest signings for the Mountaineers on the defensive side of the ball.

Benton chose the Mountaineers back in mid-July over offers from Arizona State, Arkansas, Duke, Florida, Florida State, Kentucky, Louisville, Maryland, Michigan State, Mississippi State, Oregon, Penn State, South Carolina, Tennessee, UCF, USC, Vanderbilt, and Virginia Tech.

