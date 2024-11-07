West Virginia Lands Massive Commitment from DE WIlnerson Telemaque
Wednesday evening, the West Virginia Mountaineers secured a commitment from class of 2025 pass rusher Wilnerson Telemaque (6'6", 260 lbs) out of Northwestern High School in Miami, Florida.
West Virginia was in a heated summer race with Wisconsin and Georgia Tech leading up to his initial commitment where he made a verbal pledge to the Badgers. He de-committed from Wisconsin last week, partly due to the heavy relentless pursuit from the WVU coaching staff. Telemaque also held offers from the likes of Colorado, Duke, Florida, Florida State, Illinois, Indiana, Liberty, LSU, Maryland, Miami, Minnesota, Missouri, Oklahoma, Pitt, Texas A&M, Wake Forest, and others.
"The (WVU) staff is amazing, and I see I can get developed over there," Telemaque said. "Coach (Andrew) Jackson... we have a great relationship. My thoughts are he’s one of most underrated coaches in the country."
In eight games this season, Telemaque has recorded 16 tackles, three sacks, and three tackles for loss.
West Virginia now has 22 verbal commits in the 2025 recruiting class. The early signing period for Division I football begins on December 4th, just four days after the final game on West Virginia's regular season schedule.
