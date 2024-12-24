West Virginia Contacts TCU QB Transfer, Former Four-Star Hauss Hejny
West Virginia is looking for help at just about every position in the transfer portal, including quarterback. Nicco Marchiol may indeed be the best guy for the job, but he needs to be pushed for that role. Plus, WVU has just one other scholarship quarterback with some experience in a college system in, Khalil Wilkins, so WVU needs to add some depth
According to Chris Hummer of CBS Sports, West Virginia has reached out to TCU quarterback transfer Hauss Hejny, who entered the portal on Monday. Others who have contacted the former four-star recruit include BYU, James Madison, UCF, Utah, and Utah State.
Hejny appeared in four games this year for the Frogs but never attempted a pass. He did, however, run the ball 15 times for 65 yards, including a long of 21.
In his senior year at Aledo High School in Texas, Hejny completed 66% of his passes for 2,773 yards, 27 touchdowns, and nine interceptions while rushing for 1,041 yards and 13 scores. Coming out of high school, he chose TCU over offers from Baylor, Cal, Duke, Houston, Nebraska, North Texas, Oklahoma State, Ole Miss, Utah, West Virginia, and a few others.
He will have four years of eligibility remaining.
