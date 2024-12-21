West Virginia Contacts Washington State CB Transfer Stephen Hall
It's no secret that the West Virginia coaching staff will be dipping its toes in the transfer portal this offseason, particularly on the defensive side of the ball in the secondary. The Mountaineers were one of the worst pass defenses in the Big 12 and ranked 121st out of 134 teams, allowing 267.9 yards through the air per game.
One player they have identified as a potential helping piece is Washington State transfer cornerback Stephen Hall, who received an offer from West Virginia on Friday. In twelve games this season, Hall recorded 45 tackles, three pass breakups, 2.5 tackles for loss, and an interception. Prior to his two years at Washington State, Hall spent the first two years of his career at Northwest Mississippi CC at the junior college level, where he made it to the national championship.
In addition to West Virginia, Hall has received offers from Houston, Mississippi State, Missouri, Oklahoma State, UNLV, USC, and Virginia Tech.
Technically, he has one year of eligibility remaining, but with the NCAA's recent ruling regarding eligibility with those who took the junior college route, he may have an additional two years.
