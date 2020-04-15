MountaineerMaven
West Virginia Continues to Stand Out to 2021 Linebacker

Jonathan Martin

Trevion Stevenson, one of the top linebackers in the state of Virginia, has seen a recent surge in his recruitment.

The 6-foot-4, 220-pound linebacker has earned offers from numerous programs including Cal, East Carolina, Florida State, Louisville, Maryland, Mississippi State, Nebraska, Ole Miss, Pittsburgh, Penn State, Syracuse, TCU, Tennessee, Texas and West Virginia.

One school that appears to be standing out is West Virginia, which is one of his top schools.

“The [WVU] coaches and I have a great relationship and it’s a good place there,” said Stevenson. “They are building as a program and it’s not too far from home.”

The Hampton (Va.) native has a strong bond with the West Virginia staff – and the Mountaineer program offers a variety of things he’s looking for in a future home.

While his scheduled on-campus visit to West Virginia has been cancelled amid the COVID-19 pandemic, Stevenson is still able to continue educating himself on the Mountaineer program – via virtual visits.

“It gives me a great vibe and I love the program.”

Mountaineer Maven will continue to provide updates on his recruitment.

