West Virginia Dips Into the Buckeye State for Latest 2022 Offer

Christopher Hall

Class of 2022 offensive lineman Carter Smith recently received an offer from West Virginia University.

“Very excited! It was my first Big 12 Offer,” said Smith.

He also holds offers from Toledo, Bowling Green, Louisville, Duke, Virginia, Indiana, and Wake Forest.

Smith is not familiar with the Mountaineer football program and says he still has a lot to look into with schools, but he knows West Virginia has great programs for its students.

The Olentangy Liberty High School product says culture will be an important piece of where he spends his collegiate career.

“I just want a place that feels like home. Culture is very important to me. So, I want to see how players interact with each other. Overall, I want a school that will accept me for me,” said Smith. Also adding that he would like to major in special education.

At 6-6 260-lbs, Smith has a wide frame and uses it well along the edge. He has good balance, and once engaged with the defender, he finishes off the block and gets to the second level to wall off linebackers. However, Smith says his strength still has room for improvement.

Smith has not narrowed down his offers but might in the spring and aims to decide his college future over the summer. 

