West Virginia Earns Spot in Top 6 for 2021 OL Ethan Mort

Schuyler Callihan

Tuesday evening, class of 2021 offensive lineman Ethan Mort of Venice, Florida released his top list of schools which included West Virginia.

The Mountaineers were joined by South Florida, Virginia, Central Florida, Louisville, and Vanderbilt.

Mort recently received an offer from West Virginia and has already put them at the top of his list.

Do you think West Virginia will be able to land Ethan Mort? Let us know your thoughts in the comment section below!

