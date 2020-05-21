West Virginia Extends Offer to 2022 DL Caden Curry

The latest offer from the West Virginia coaching staff has been sent out to class of 2022 defensive lineman Caden Curry (6'5", 250-pounds) of Center Grove High School in Greenwood, Indiana.

"I was shocked, it came out of nowhere," Curry said of the offer. "They're definitely a top program and are definitely up there in my recruitment."

Curry tells Mountaineers Maven that he has been in touch with West Virginia offensive coordinator Gerad Parker and said that Parker was "easy to connect with."

As far as a visit goes, Curry has yet to discuss any plans with the Mountaineers' coaching staff with it being a relatively new offer.

He also holds offers from Arizona State, Boston College, Cincinnati, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas State, Michigan State, Minnesota, Missouri, Ohio State, and Purdue. Although it is still fairly early in his recruitment, Curry informed me that Ohio State is a school that is sticking out to him at this time.

