MountaineerMaven
Top Stories
Football
Basketball
Recruiting

West Virginia Extends Offer to 2022 DL Caden Curry

Schuyler Callihan

The latest offer from the West Virginia coaching staff has been sent out to class of 2022 defensive lineman Caden Curry (6'5", 250-pounds) of Center Grove High School in Greenwood, Indiana.

"I was shocked, it came out of nowhere," Curry said of the offer. "They're definitely a top program and are definitely up there in my recruitment."

Curry tells Mountaineers Maven that he has been in touch with West Virginia offensive coordinator Gerad Parker and said that Parker was "easy to connect with."

As far as a visit goes, Curry has yet to discuss any plans with the Mountaineers' coaching staff with it being a relatively new offer.

He also holds offers from Arizona State, Boston College, Cincinnati, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas State, Michigan State, Minnesota, Missouri, Ohio State, and Purdue. Although it is still fairly early in his recruitment, Curry informed me that Ohio State is a school that is sticking out to him at this time.

You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the top righthand corner of the page. Also, be sure to like us on Facebook & Twitter:

Facebook - @WVUonSI

Twitter - @SI_WVU and Schuyler Callihan at @Callihan_.

Comments

Recruiting

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Holton added to Best Virginia

Press Virginia veteran Jonathan Holton signs with Best Virginia

Christopher Hall

WVU Defensive Position Battles to Watch in 2020

How can the Mountaineer defense improve in 2020?

Daniel Woods

2021 CB Maxwell Hairston Names Top Schools, Sets Decision Date

West Virginia being considered by Michigan cornerback

Jonathan Martin

Top 2021 Linebacker Includes WVU in Final 10

The Mountaineers are squarely in the mix for one of the nation's top linebackers

Schuyler Callihan

OFFICIAL: Geno Smith Re-signs with Seahawks

Geno agrees to deal to stay in Seattle

Schuyler Callihan

WVU TE Commit Treylan Davis Invited to Hawaii Tiki Bowl

Another future Mountaineer receives invite to Tiki Bowl

Schuyler Callihan

WATCH: Garrett Greene Throwing to Sam James, Bryce Wheaton

The young West Virginia gunslinger finding ways to get his work in

Schuyler Callihan

WVU Offensive Position Battles to Watch in 2020

These spots will help define the Mountaineer offense in the new season

Daniel Woods

by

Hoosier1982

Will Hakeem Bailey Make the Chiefs' 53-Man Roster?

Former WVU cornerback Hakeem Bailey went undrafted in the 2020 NFL draft, but could he find a home in Kansas City?

Anthony G. Halkias

by

Hoosier1982

Jeremy Darlow's Relationship with WVU is Larger Than Football

Brand consultant Jeremy Darlow joins The Schuyler Callihan Show

Schuyler Callihan

by

Christopher Hall