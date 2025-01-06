West Virginia Extends Offer to Alabama Transfer Linebacker Sterling Dixon
West Virginia is getting in on the action for what will be one of the most coveted recruits in the transfer portal, sending out an offer to former Alabama freshman linebacker Sterling Dixon.
Dixon has also been contacted by Houston, North Carolina, Oklahoma, and a few others. He appeared in just three games this season, making one tackle, which came in their win over Western Kentucky. WVU is hoping to get a date for a visit nailed down soon.
He chose the Crimson Tide over offers from Arkansas, Auburn, Florida State, Georgia, Kentucky, Louisville, LSU, Maryland, Miami, Michigan, Michigan State, Minnesota, Mississippi State, Notre Dame, Oklahoma, Ole Miss, Oregon, Penn State, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas A&M, Texas Tech, UCF, USC, and about a dozen others.
In his senior year at Spanish Fort High School, Dixon racked up 128 tackles, 32 tackles for loss, 32 hurries, 15 sacks, two fumble recoveries, one forced fumble, one interception, and one pass breakup.
Dixon will have four years of eligibility remaining.
